Firefighters put out flames at an industrial park warehouse overnight

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters put out a fire at a building in Kalihi Kai around 9:30 Saturday night.
Multiple crews were dispatched to the structure along Alahao Place just off Sand Island Access Road. The fire was in an area that mostly consisted of industrial warehouses.
Emergency Medical Services was also called to the scene, but its unknown if there were any injuries.
The fire was said to be under control before 10 p.m.
Official details including a possible cause and damage estimates have not yet been released.
