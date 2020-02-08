Cooler, drier Sunday, but strong winds, high surf on the horizon

An upper trough is moving east, allowing cool and drier weather to spread over the state for Sunday. However, a strong and cold low pressure area will in from the north Sunday night, bringing strong northwest winds and colder temperatures, along with more bands of showers into Tuesday. The winds could get strong enough to cause localized damage Sunday night into Monday. East to southeast winds will return by Wednesday, but the weather will remain a bit on the wet side for windward and mauka areas through the remainder of the week.
The strong northwest winds will also generate a very rough swell that could reach warning levels Sunday night or Monday. This, combined with the strong northwest gusts, could result in coastal flooding for exposed north and west shores. We’ll track the situation for you and keep you updated on any weather alerts that may be posted.
Surf for north and west facing shores will remain at advisory levels overnight Saturday, but will decline briefly Sunday below the high surf advisory threshold. Surf is forecast to rise rapidly to warning levels late Sunday night through Tuesday. Surf along east and south-facing shores will remain small through the week. For mariners, a small craft advisory will remain posted for Hawaiian coastal waters through Sunday afternoon, and then a gale watch will take effect Sunday evening through Monday afternoon as the northwest winds and swells increase.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.