Work furlough inmate missing since late January is arrested

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities have captured missing Laumaka work furlough inmate Roman Maave.
The Department of Public Safety said he was arrested around 11:30 Friday morning by Honolulu police. Maave was brought back to the Oahu Community Correctional Center.
Authorities have been searching for him since he got away on Jan. 20.
He is serving time for a drug charge. He will now be charged with escape ahead of his next parole hearing in May.
Maave was a community custody inmate with pass privileges.
