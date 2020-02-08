Warriors stay undefeated with sweep of Queens

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The top-ranked University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team opened the 26th Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Invitational with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-17 win over Queens, Thursday at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The Rainbow Warriors (10-0) remained undefeated on the season and extended their home win streak to 23 games dating back to 2018.
UH also improved to 3-0 all-time against Queens.
Warriors head coach Charlie Wade started an entirely new lineup with freshman Dimitrios Mouchlias and Danny Wong making their first career starts.
Mouchlias tallied a career-high seven kills while fellow freshman Chaz Galloway added seven kills and five digs.
Middle blocker Max Rosenfeld led all attackers with a match-high nine kills, hitting .818 and tallying three blocks.
In the tournament’s opening match, fourth-ranked UC Irvine needed four sets to defeat No. 14 Concordia-Irvine, 24-26, 25-18, 25-21, 25-20.
Joel Schneidmiller had a match-high 17 kills for the Anteaters.
The tournament continues on Friday with UC Irvine and Queens at 4:00 p.m., followed by UH and Concordia at 7:00 p.m.
