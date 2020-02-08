UH opens season with 11-2 mercy rule win over Northern Colorado

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i softball team opened the 2020 season by overwhelming Northern Colorado, 11-2 which ended in five innings via the mercy rule.
Sophomore pitcher Isabella Dino kept the Bears bats quiet to earn her first win of the season.
UH started the game on fire, batting around the order and tallying nine runs in the first inning alone on Thursday night at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
Brittnee Rossi, Ka’ena Keliinoi, and Angelique Ramos each had two hits apiece to lead the Rainbow Wahine on the first day of the Paradise Classic tournament.
Dino scored a complete-game win, throwing 5.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts.
Hawai’i continues pool play in the Paradise Classic on Day Two of the three-day tournament on Friday.
UH will take on Iowa State at 5:00 p.m. followed by Memphis at approximately 7:00 p.m. All games will be played at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
