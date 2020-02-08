Survivor of brutal hammer beating testifies against her accused attacker

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Nanakuli woman severely beaten with a hammer in 2018 took the stand Friday, describing the horrific attack that left permanent damage.
Grace Pineda has to use a walker and still has visible injuries. She asked that her face not be shown.
An emotional Pineda told the jury that her then-boyfriend, Kristopher Kalani, said he was going to kill her before hitting her with her hammer.
“I remember the hammer coming towards my face and my teeth flying out," Pineda testified.
Pineda told the jury she didn’t know how many times she was hit because she lost consciousness.
Kalani’s trial continues Monday. He’s pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.
