Search resumes for swimmer missing off Waimea Bay

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple agencies are searching for a Swedish national who went missing after jumping off the rock at Waimea Bay Friday.
The U.S. Coast Guard, who is among the organizations assisting in the search, said the woman was seen jumping off, and got caught in the current shortly after.
Rescue crews searched for any sign of the woman into the night Friday. The search resumed at first light Sunday.
Ocean conditions were reported to be fairly choppy with northerly winds blowing at 17 miles per hour; 11-foot seas with 8-foot swells, and heavy rain squalls.
Mariners who are in the area were told to keep an eye out for any sign of her.
This story will be updated.
