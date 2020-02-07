North winds to keep cool, drier weather for the weekend

Drier and more stable weather conditions should spread over the state this weekend, with relatively cool northerly winds. A strong upper disturbance will enhance showers overnight, but most areas should have have clear skies and sunshine by Saturday afternoon. There will be a few clouds and showers lingering over north shore areas and windward sections, but overall it should be drier. Daytime highs will remain a bit below average, in the mid to upper 70′s, with overnight lows in the 60′s.
There’s a chance for some very windy weather moving in late Sunday into Monday. Some of the forecast models show a strong surface low pressure system will develop close to the islands, which could result in very strong winds. We’ll track this for you and pass along any severe weather alerts as they are issued.
In surf, a moderate to large northwest swell is expected to peak Saturday, with a high surf advisory up for the north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu, and the north shores of Molokai and Maui. The combination of the swell and strong winds also means a small craft advisory will remain up for most Hawaiian coastal waters until 6 a.m. Sunday.
