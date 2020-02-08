Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Officials in Honolulu say the second set of human remains found inside a burnt-out home where two police officers were shot and killed last month belong to the suspected killer. The mayor's office released a statement Wednesday saying the remains of 69-year-old Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel had been positively identified. Police say Hanel shot two officers after he attacked a neighbor and killed his landlord last month. The home where the violence began caught fire shortly after the shootings. Several other homes in the neighborhood were also destroyed in the blaze. After days of sifting through the debris, officials said two bodies had been found.