Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

BUILDING CODES-ENERGY USE
Honolulu looks at building-code changes to reduce energy use
HONOLULU (AP) — A bill before the Honolulu City Council proposes to reduce the long-term carbon footprint of Oahu’s buildings. Hawaii Public Radio reported the measure has encountered opposition from Oahu's gas utility and construction industry. The changes to the building codes would be the first in more than a decade. Bill 25 includes provisions such as mandating more efficient insulation and lighting in buildings. The state's construction industry opposes the bill's proposed ban on gas water heaters in new single-family homes and a requirement for more electric vehicle charging infrastructure in apartments and commercial buildings.
TOUR HELICOPTER CRASH-HAWAII
Hawaii helicopter crash pilot lost license for 2010 drug use
LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — A pilot who was flying a sightseeing helicopter that crashed in Hawaii in December had his license revoked for marijuana use in 2010. The Federal Aviation Administration revoked the medical, commercial pilot and flight instructor certificates of Safari Helicopters pilot Paul Matero in June 2010. The pilot was rehired and returned to flight duty after completing a substance abuse treatment program and receiving his renewed licenses. The company said the pilot's one-time positive test for marijuana is the only drug-related violation the company has ever had.
FATAL STABBING-BOY
Honolulu man pleads guilty to murder of boy, 4
HONOLULU (AP) — A Honolulu man has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2016 stabbing of a four-year-old boy. The Honolulu prosecuting attorney's office says Waiser Walter pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder. Prosecutors say Walter stabbed the boy and the child's aunt multiple times. The boy died, and the aunt was hospitalized in critical condition. Walter is expected to be sentenced to life in prison in April. Prosecutors say they'll recommend he serve at least 35 years before being eligible for parole.
APPEAL-PREGNANT MURDER
Hawaii man convicted of killing pregnant girlfriend appeals
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii man convicted of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend has filed an opening brief in his appeal of the case. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Steven Capobianco claims there was insufficient evidence and that he was deprived of a fair trail. Capobianco was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the 2014 death of 27-year-old Carly Scott. Scott was pregnant with Capobianco's child when she disappeared on Maui. The brief argues a rogue juror called other jurors to discuss the case in violation of court instructions and prosecutors failed to file records that would have helped Capobianco's case.
AP-US-EPA-DISMISSAL-SPAT
Accusations follow EPA's ouster of California regional boss
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency has pushed out its regional boss for California and other points West. And that's touched off an unusual public dispute between the two about the reason why. Ousted San Francisco-based EPA head Mike Stoker had been a fervent supporter of Donald Trump. He'd been best-known for coming up with the chant “Lock her up" about Hillary Clinton at Trump rallies. In a statement, Stoker suggests he drew unfavorable Trump administration attention because Democratic lawmakers praised his work on environmental issues in the West. An EPA spokeswoman says excessive travel and incompetence led to his abrupt ouster.
OFFICERS SHOT-HAWAII
Honolulu officials confirm identity of cop killer's remains
HONOLULU (AP) — Officials in Honolulu say the second set of human remains found inside a burnt-out home where two police officers were shot and killed last month belong to the suspected killer. The mayor's office released a statement Wednesday saying the remains of 69-year-old Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel had been positively identified. Police say Hanel shot two officers after he attacked a neighbor and killed his landlord last month. The home where the violence began caught fire shortly after the shootings. Several other homes in the neighborhood were also destroyed in the blaze. After days of sifting through the debris, officials said two bodies had been found.