Forecast: Cool temps into the weekend, with more stable conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drier and more stable weather conditions should spread over the state this weekend, with relatively cool northerly winds. A strong upper disturbance will enhance showers overnight, but most areas should have have clear skies and sunshine by Saturday afternoon. There will be a few clouds and showers lingering over north shore areas and windward sections, but overall it should be drier. Daytime highs will remain a bit below average, in the mid to upper 70′s, with overnight lows in the 60′s.