Families urge state to hold off on child vaccine requirements until a study proves they’re safe

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii parents are pleading to have more of a voice in their child’s vaccinations.
New state requirements are about to kick in intended to protect public health.
But critics are not convinced and want more proof the immunizations are safe.
Beginning in July of this year, five new vaccines will be required for children to attend school in Hawaii.
One would make all incoming seventh graders vaccinated against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV).
HPV is the most common sexually transmitted disease which can lead to cancer.
State Representative Gene Ward calls it appalling.
“Mothers are not going to go for that,” Ward said. “But we've mandated that you will have HPV virus injected into your teenage daughter whether you like it or not. That's not fair. That's not the role of government."
With five more vaccines soon to be required by the state, vaccine critics want lawmakers to make it easier to exempt children, which now requires a religious or medical reason.
HB2459 “authorizes conscientious beliefs as a basis for exemption from vaccination requirements.”
The state Department of Education said if a conscientious objection was all parents needed it may “increase the potential for students to be exposed to serious illness.”
"They are going to be forcing kids out of the schools because there are parents that will not accept this," said former state representative Cam Cavasso, who supports HB2459.
Erin Austin, daughter of a pediatrician and mother of three, is fighting to have more say in her children’s vaccinations.
"I grew up in a doctor's office. I never questioned vaccinations and I was vaccinating along the CDC schedule,” said Austin. “And when my middle child was four years old, she received four vaccines and I knew something wasn't right. I had a gut instinct. And within eight weeks, she was diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disorder that is listed as an adverse effect on the manufacture's package insert for the vaccination she received."
Although the House Health Committee passed HB2459 on Thursday, the chairman doubts it will become law.
“I hate to say this and I’m sad the parents will hear this, but I have to be brutally honest, I think its chances of passing is nail to none,” said Rep. John Mizuno. “But I wanted to give them a chance so that’s what we did.”
HB2459 still has to go through two more House committees then the full Senate.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.