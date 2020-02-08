11 Americans on board cruise ship off Yokohama diagnosed with coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rose to nearly 35,000 on Friday while fatalities increased to 722.
The government announced the new numbers after another 3,399 people had been diagnosed over the last 24 hours, reversing two days of declines.
Meanwhile, 11 Americans on board a cruise ship quarantined off Yokohama, Japan are among those confirmed to have the illness.
Six Hawaii residents are on board the “Diamond Princess” but it’s not known if they are sick.
In all, 64 people onboard the quarantined vessel have fallen ill and transported to a hospital.
On Friday, a ship docked at Honolulu Harbor decided to keep all its passengers on board. No one was sick but they decided to keep all people on board as a precaution.
The “Nippon Maru” came from Mexico and was in port for 10 hours.
