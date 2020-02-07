Want a first-hand look at a HART rail station and train? Here’s your chance

By HNN Staff | February 7, 2020 at 6:14 AM HST - Updated February 7 at 6:14 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - All aboard! This weekend, the public will get a first glimpse of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation's new trains!

It’s all part of “HART Train Community Day” at the Leeward Community College Station on Saturday.

It goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees will be able to check out Halaulani — the LCC Station — and hop on the train directly from the new passenger platform.

The event will include tours, keiki activities and informational videos and displays.

Parking will be at Leeward Community College on Ala Ike.

