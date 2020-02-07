Wahine dominate Cal Poly in road win

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Wahine basketball team extended their win streak to four games with a 59-46 victory at Cal Poly on Thursday evening.
The Rainbow Wahine (12-10, 6-3) not only continue to win but dominate opponents, notching their third consecutive win of double digits.
The Mustangs (5-14, 2-6) have lost three in a row against UH and currently sit in the bottom of the standings of the Big West.
The first half featured a slow offensive start by the 'Bows in terms of scoring, but the Wahine used a 13-3 run to end the second quarter, sparked by a pair of three-pointers by junior forward Amy Atwell.
The Wahine led 35-22 at intermission and built its lead to 19 by the end the third frame.
UH held the Mustangs to just 31 percent shooting from the floor and forced 11 turnovers.
Atwell, finished with 24 points, tying her season-high previously against Texas on Dec. 1, 2019.
She connected on five three-pointers on the night and went 7-of-15 from the field, while adding a team-high seven rebounds in 24 minutes of work off the bench.
Senior guard Julissa Tago, was kept in check by the Mustangs defense, compared to recent production, but still accounted for 10 points, extending her double-digit scoring streak to nine games.
The road trip continues for UH with a stop at UC Santa Barbara on Saturday. The tip is slotted for noon HT and will be streamed live on BigWest.TV.
