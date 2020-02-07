Talent sought for new pilot, and some speculate it’s for ‘Young Rock’ sitcom

In this April 11, 2018 file photo, actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers at the premiere of "Rampage" in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File) (Source: Invision)
By HNN Staff | February 6, 2020 at 6:00 PM HST - Updated February 6 at 6:00 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - NBC is looking for talent for a new show getting ready to film it’s pilot.

Here’s a big clue on what they’re filming: They are looking for Hawaii actors who are Polynesian or who are also mixed with African-American.

And that has many online speculating, the auditions are for Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming sitcom, “Young Rock."

The mega-star announced last month, he’s planning to film 11 episodes with possible locations set in Hawaii.

NBC and the casting organizations won’t confirm if the auditions are for the Rock’s latest endeavor.

Information on how to try out can be found below:

