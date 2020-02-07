Talent sought for new pilot, and some speculate it’s for ‘Young Rock’ sitcom

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - NBC is looking for talent for a new show getting ready to film it’s pilot.
Here’s a big clue on what they’re filming: They are looking for Hawaii actors who are Polynesian or who are also mixed with African-American.
And that has many online speculating, the auditions are for Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming sitcom, “Young Rock."
The mega-star announced last month, he’s planning to film 11 episodes with possible locations set in Hawaii.
NBC and the casting organizations won’t confirm if the auditions are for the Rock’s latest endeavor.
Information on how to try out can be found below:
