State to terminate operations at Dillingham Airfield, transfer property back to U.S. Army

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation is shutting down operations at the Dillingham Airfield and plans on transferring control of the North Shore property back to the U.S. Army, state officials said late Thursday afternoon.
In a press release, the state said that continuing to operate the airfield in Mokuleia ― which currently houses companies that provide glider rides, skydiving flights, and pilot training classes ― was “not in the best interest of the State of Hawaii.”
“Dillingham Airfield is the only airport in the HDOTA system that is not owned by the State and it is in the best interest of the State to transfer the airfield back to the Army," said Jade Butay, the director of the state Department of Transportation.
News of the closure appears to have been an abrupt about-face for the state, which told Hawaii News Now on Wednesday that speculation about the airfield’s closure was simply “rumors.”
A spokesperson for the Department of Transportation also told Hawaii News Now that they had no plans to close down the field ― and that any closure decision would have to come from the Army.
This story will be updated.
