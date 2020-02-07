Psychedelic drug therapy gains support as ketamine advocates tout mushrooms

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As cannabis is more accepted as medicine, there is more openness at the state capitol to study the therapeutic potential of another natural, but illegal substance, psilosybin or “magic mushrooms” or “shrooms.” The Bay area is known for underground clinics that offer illegal treatments with psilosybin which is derived from mushrooms. In Hawaii, there are clinics using ketamine, a legal psychedelic drug not related to mushrooms, which advocates say can help certain patients.