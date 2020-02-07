Let it snow: Winter storm warning posted for Haleakala, Big Island summits

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A winter storm warning has been issued for the summits of Haleakala on Maui, and Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea on the Big Island as a cold front brings deep moisture over the islands.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued the warning through noon Friday.
A mix of rain, snow and freezing rain is expected on the summit of Haleakala, which tops out at about 10,023 feet. Forecasters also expect icy roadways that will make it dangerous to travel to the summit, if not impossible.
Snow accumulations of up to six inches is in the forecast for the Big Island summits, along with freezing rain and icy roadways.
A high wind warning is also in effect for the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea, with southwest to west winds 45 to 75 miles per hour, with potential gusts to 90 miles per hour.
The road to the summit of Mauna Kea was closed until further notice as of Thursday evening.
