Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

Hawaii helicopter crash pilot lost license for 2010 drug use
LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — Officials say the pilot in a December Hawaii sightseeing helicopter crash that killed him and six passengers previously lost his professional license for a year due to drug use. The Garden Island reported the Federal Aviation Administration revoked the professional certificates of Safari Helicopters pilot Paul Matero in June 2010. The FAA says Matero was issued new certifications after a one-year waiting period. A Safari spokesperson says Matero was rehired and returned to flight duty after completing a substance abuse treatment program. The sightseeing tour helicopter crashed on a remote mountain ridge on the island of Kauai on Dec. 26.
Honolulu man pleads guilty to murder of boy, 4
HONOLULU (AP) — A Honolulu man has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2016 stabbing of a four-year-old boy. The Honolulu prosecuting attorney's office says Waiser Walter pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder. Prosecutors say Walter stabbed the boy and the child's aunt multiple times. The boy died, and the aunt was hospitalized in critical condition. Walter is expected to be sentenced to life in prison in April. Prosecutors say they'll recommend he serve at least 35 years before being eligible for parole.
Hawaii man convicted of killing pregnant girlfriend appeals
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii man convicted of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend has filed an opening brief in his appeal of the case. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Steven Capobianco claims there was insufficient evidence and that he was deprived of a fair trail. Capobianco was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the 2014 death of 27-year-old Carly Scott. Scott was pregnant with Capobianco's child when she disappeared on Maui. The brief argues a rogue juror called other jurors to discuss the case in violation of court instructions and prosecutors failed to file records that would have helped Capobianco's case.
Honolulu officials confirm identity of cop killer's remains
HONOLULU (AP) — Officials in Honolulu say the second set of human remains found inside a burnt-out home where two police officers were shot and killed last month belong to the suspected killer. The mayor's office released a statement Wednesday saying the remains of 69-year-old Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel had been positively identified. Police say Hanel shot two officers after he attacked a neighbor and killed his landlord last month. The home where the violence began caught fire shortly after the shootings. Several other homes in the neighborhood were also destroyed in the blaze. After days of sifting through the debris, officials said two bodies had been found.
Sick Hawaiian monk seal has infection spread by feral cats
HONOLULU (AP) — Wildlife scientists have determined a sick Hawaiian monk seal under their care is suffering from a parasitic infection often spread via feral cat feces. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials have determined that the seal is suffering from toxoplasmosis. The female seal is known as Pohaku and was taken from Ko Olina on Oahu to the agency for monitoring. Officials say she is in poor condition. Officials say Hawaiian monk seals are exposed to the parasitic eggs spread by cat feces when they consume contaminated prey or water.
Hawaii lawmakers propose state purchase of Maui watershed
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers have proposed a state purchase of a watershed in the West Maui Mountains to help preserve the area's native plants, endangered species and drinking water. The Maui News reported bills put forward in the state House and Senate would approve funds to buy the Na Wai Eha watershed. Officials say the 14 square miles of land in Wailuku was previously targeted as a possible purchase by Maui County. Democratic Gov. David Ige's supplemental budget released in December requested $4 million for the watershed purchase. Wailuku Water Co. has been trying to sell the land for years.