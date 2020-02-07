Kauai police investigating after man’s body found along highway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday along the side of Kuhio Highway in Moloaa.
Police said the case is classified as an unattended death, but said they are still trying to determine the man’s cause of death.
The body was found about 8:30 a.m.
Authorities did not release the man’s identity, but did say he was from Kauai.
Anyone with information is urged to call Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce at 241-1602 or Kauai Police Department Dispatch at 241-1711.
