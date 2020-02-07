Japan finds 41 more cases of coronavirus on quarantined cruise ship

Japan finds 41 more cases of coronavirus on quarantined cruise ship
The coronavirus has infected at least 27,000 people worldwide, and officials in China now say the youngest person with the illness is a newborn baby who was infected just 30 hours after being born. (Source: Provided via CBS News)
February 6, 2020 at 3:57 PM HST - Updated February 6 at 4:14 PM

BEIJING (AP) - Japan says 41 new cases of a virus have been found on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor.

That brings the total of cases to 61.

Meanwhile, the death toll in mainland China’s coronavirus outbreak has risen to 636, including a doctor who got in trouble with authorities for sounding an early warning about the disease threat.

Globally, more than 28,000 have been diagnosed with the disease.

Two quarantined cruise ships with thousands of passengers and crew members remained under 14-day quarantines in Hong Kong and Japan.

[Read more: Japan finds 41 more cases of new virus on ship; deaths top 630]

Before Friday’s 41 confirmed cases, 20 passengers who were found to have the virus were escorted off the Diamond Princess at Yokohama near Tokyo.

About 3,700 people are confined aboard the ship, including an Ewa Beach couple.

Eric Pagan told HNN on Thursday that the captain announced the additional cases over a loudspeaker.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.