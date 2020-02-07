Japan finds 41 more cases of coronavirus on quarantined cruise ship

BEIJING (AP) - Japan says 41 new cases of a virus have been found on a cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Yokohama harbor.
That brings the total of cases to 61.
Meanwhile, the death toll in mainland China’s coronavirus outbreak has risen to 636, including a doctor who got in trouble with authorities for sounding an early warning about the disease threat.
Globally, more than 28,000 have been diagnosed with the disease.
Two quarantined cruise ships with thousands of passengers and crew members remained under 14-day quarantines in Hong Kong and Japan.
Before Friday’s 41 confirmed cases, 20 passengers who were found to have the virus were escorted off the Diamond Princess at Yokohama near Tokyo.
About 3,700 people are confined aboard the ship, including an Ewa Beach couple.
Eric Pagan told HNN on Thursday that the captain announced the additional cases over a loudspeaker.
