It’s that time of year again: The Punahou Carnival is here!

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s that time again: Time for rides, games, malasadas, Portuguese bean soup and much more at the Punahou Carnival this weekend!
It opens at 11 a.m. Friday and runs through Saturday night.
Hours for both days are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The theme of this year’s fundraiser is “Music Through the Ages: A Chart-Topping Carnival.”
Proceeds will support nearly 700 Punahou students who benefit from the school’s need-based financial aid program.
Admission is free, but you’ll need to buy scrip cards for rides, games and food.
Parking on campus is limited, though street parking and paid parking is available nearby.
