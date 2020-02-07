Got Obama memorabilia? Here’s how you could get it displayed in his presidential museum

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum is looking for people with unique memorabilia or souvenirs tied to former President Barack Obama.
The Obama Foundation is planning to display them at his future Presidential Center Museum in Chicago.
You can bring any material to Bishop Museum Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Items will also be accepted Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Foundation representation will take photos and conduct interviews first and then follow up with potential donors.
Before you go, make sure to RSVP by https://www.obama.org/collection-event.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.