Girl, 4, injured after falling from second-story window in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4-year-old girl suffered a lacerated liver after falling from a second-story window in Honolulu, authorities said.
Honolulu Police Department records show it happened on Feb. 1 between 10 and 10:30 a.m.
Police did not provide specifics on the case. But they did say the child was treated at Tripler Medical Center and has since been released.
Officials said it is a non-criminal case.
The investigation is being classified as an “injured cared for” case.
