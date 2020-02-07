Girl, 4, injured after falling from second-story window in Honolulu

By HNN Staff | February 7, 2020 at 5:18 AM HST - Updated February 7 at 5:18 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4-year-old girl suffered a lacerated liver after falling from a second-story window in Honolulu, authorities said.

Honolulu Police Department records show it happened on Feb. 1 between 10 and 10:30 a.m.

Police did not provide specifics on the case. But they did say the child was treated at Tripler Medical Center and has since been released.

Officials said it is a non-criminal case.

The investigation is being classified as an “injured cared for” case.

