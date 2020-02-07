Forecast: Cold front moving east with scattered showers and breezy winds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front over Maui county will move southeast through Friday, delivering widespread clouds and showers, some briefly heavy. Thick clouds and showers associated with the front will eventually move east of the Big Island by Friday afternoon. Cool and gusty north winds will follow the passage of the front, with these winds bringing low clouds and showers to north facing coasts and slopes on Friday. Winds will generally remain out of the north, and locally breezy, through the weekend. These winds will deliver a cool air mass, a few clouds and showers to north facing shores, allowing for ample sunshine over leeward areas. Another round of unsettled weather is possible early next week. A somewhat drier NW to N flow will prevail Saturday and Sunday as dew points in the 50's bring a chill to the air mass. Another closed low aloft passing early next week could bring another round of unsettled weather to both lower and upper elevations.