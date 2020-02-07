Authorities seek man accused of exposing himself to student at UH-Manoa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to a female student at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
The school said it happened at a bathroom in Hemmenway Hall around 8 a.m. Thursday.
The victim described the suspect as a middle-aged man with straight, black, shoulder-length hair and facial hair. He was wearing a blue baseball cap, black T-shirt, blue jeans and black slippers.
A warning was sent out to all University of Hawaii at Manoa students to keep an eye out for the suspect.
As far as regards to future safety, the university asks students to travel in pairs, especially at night and to report any incidents to authorities immediately.
The University’s Manoa Guardian App has a safety timer feature that allows students to notify family and friends that they are walking alone or in an unfamiliar place on campus.
