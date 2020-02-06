WWII, Korean War vets arrive in islands for special visit to Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special group of visitors arrived at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday.
An Honor Flight from Nevada brought 18 World War II veterans and two Korean War veterans to Honolulu to visit Pearl Harbor and other memorials.
The vets, who are all in their 90s, were welcomed at the Southwest gates with lei and cheers.
99-year-old Charlie Montanaro says it feels like a homecoming.
"It's wonderful," laughed Montanaro. "I didn't expect that. I think half the island is here!"
Montanaro says the first and last time he was in Hawaii was back in 1942 as a Merchant Marine.
The World War II vet says he can't wait to visit the Arizona Memorial in person since he's only seen it in photographs.
"Everybody back home told me I better bring pictures or else. I wouldn't miss this trip for nothing," he said.
Veteran Edward Tremper served in both wars, and says seeing the American flag and people thanking him for his service always makes him proud.
"It always chokes me up. I appreciate it sincerely," said Tremper.
Together, the group represents 221 years of service to our country.
Along with the Arizona Memorial, they'll also visit the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl, the USS Missouri Memorial, and they'll attended a luau.
Retired attorney Richard Whiston sponsored the flight to Hawaii.
In fact, he says this is the 7th honor flight he's paid for.
The Vietnam War vet says it's important these heroes see our nation's tributes to their service.
“Most of them haven’t seen the memorials before,” said Whiston. “It’s a very emotional thing for veterans to see something that was dedicated with them in mind. It literally brings them to tears.”
