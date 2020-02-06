Warning signs posted after tiger shark bites paddleboard off Maui’s south shore

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oceangoers are being urged to stay out of the water between Maui’s Keawakapu and White Rock beaches following reports of several aggressive tiger sharks.
The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said that about 9:44 a.m., a stand-up paddleboarder called 911 to report a 10-foot tiger shark in the water.
First responders subsequently reported that tiger sharks followed a group of stand-up paddleboarders who tried to fend them off, and left teeth marks in one of the paddleboards.
Ocean Safety officers who dispatched on Jet Skis then spotted three tiger sharks.
Shark warning signs will remain up in the area until at least noon Thursday.
This story will be updated.
