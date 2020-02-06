Wanted Wednesday: $20K bench warrant issued for woman who missed HOPE hearing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Michelle Kaleopaa is featured in this Wanted Wednesday after failing to appear for a HOPE warning hearing in December.
Honolulu CrimeStoppers says the 38-year-old is wanted on a $20,000 bench warrant.
Kaleopaa was driving a stolen moped back in 2018 when she was stopped by an officer. She was booked for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.
She has no prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.
She’s described as standing 5′4″ tall, weighing 170 pounds and has brown eyes with black hair.
To submit a tip on her whereabouts, click here or call 955-8300.
