UH inks seven new 'Bows on National Letter of Intent Day

”We’re a lot better off than I thought we would be," said Graham. “We went out and added some guys in the last few weeks I knew very well, and our staff knew well. When you take a job with two weeks left in recruiting, it’s a big challenge. But we went into those living rooms and projected who we are as people, showing them we’re genuine and honest. We did it the right way, and I feel pretty fortunate about what we accomplished.”