Police seek suspect after shooting in Nanakuli that left man seriously injured

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder following a shooting late Wednesday that left a man in serious condition.
Officials say it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Helelua Street.
Emergency Medical Services said a 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition with at least one bullet wound to the upper body.
Police remained on scene as of 4:30 a.m. They did not provide further details about the incident.
Authorities are still searching for a suspect.
This story will be updated.
