Police seek suspect after shooting in Nanakuli that left man seriously injured

Police seek suspect after shooting in Nanakuli that left man seriously injured
Police are investigating an attempted murder in Nanakuli. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | February 6, 2020 at 4:38 AM HST - Updated February 6 at 4:38 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder following a shooting late Wednesday that left a man in serious condition.

Officials say it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Helelua Street.

Emergency Medical Services said a 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition with at least one bullet wound to the upper body.

Police remained on scene as of 4:30 a.m. They did not provide further details about the incident.

Authorities are still searching for a suspect.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.