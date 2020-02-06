Police seek driver in Pearl City hit-and-run pedestrian crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in Pearl City last month and then fled the scene.
The hit-and-run crash happened about 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 13, when a 49-year-old pedestrian was walking northbound on Puu Poni Street toward Hoomalu Street.
Police said the driver of a silver pickup or SUV struck the pedestrian and did not stop to render aid.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Authorities said the vehicle involved in the crash may have a missing mirror on the passenger side.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
