Nearly 50 local prep athletes ink National Letters of Intent

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Elks Club in Waikiki served as the room of dreams for nearly 50 of the islands top prep athletes.
One by one high school seniors filed in, filled with anticipation, excitement, and of course some tears as parents gathered behind their children to watch them take the next step in their athletic and academic journeys.
National Letter of Intent day took place across the country and athletes put pen to paper to make it official as to where they’ll be playing their college sports.
Two-sport athlete Koa Eldredge will be continuing his athletic career at Brigham Young University, where he plans to play football and baseball.
The ability to play both sports at the next level proved to be a determining factor in Eldredge’s decision.
“I tried to find a school that would let me play both at the division I level,” said Eldredge. “BYU on top of that just has that whole spiritual aspect of it and so it was just a perfect match for me.”
After helping lead the Raiders to the Division I State Championship last year, Mary Shen will attend USC next fall to play soccer.
National Letter of Intent day was a moment she says she has worked for her whole life.
“I am so excited it’s been a dream," said Shin. "To play in the PAC-12 especially, ever since I was young, I dreamed of it and never thought it was possible but all the hard work and dedication paid off.”
Although many of today’s top local talents chose to pursue their dreams on the mainland, not all chose to leave the islands.
Aiea’s Savannah Miranda signed on the dotted line to play soccer next season at Chaminade University to stay close to friends and family.
“I talk to the coach before and I just liked how she communicated with me," said Miranda. "It was important that I be close so my friends and family could come out and watch me play.”
St. Louis’s Kaiser Cambra-Cho will play football at the United States Air Force Academy next season and was inspired to do so by his father.
“The military allows for tremendous opportunities,” said Cambra-Cho. “I am just so blessed to have this opportunity.”
For a full list of all athletes who took part in National Letter of Intent Day see below.
