Murder suspect pleads guilty to stabbing 4-year-old boy to death in 2016

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 29-year-old man has pleaded guilty to stabbing a 4-year-old boy to death in 2016, the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Waiser Walter pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in a plea agreement.
He will be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Prosecutors said Walter attacked the boy and the boy’s aunt in their McCully apartment on Oct. 10, 2016. Both suffered multiple stab wounds, but the boy died of his injuries.
Officials said it was an unprovoked attack.
Walter’s sentencing date is set for April 13.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.