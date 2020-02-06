1 month later, police arrest man for murder of ex-girlfriend in Wahiawa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly one month later, Honolulu police arrested an Oahu man in connection with the murder of his former girlfriend in Wahiawa.
Bernard Decoito, 37, was already in custody at Oahu Community Correctional Center for a burglary warrant.
HPD said the victim, 30-year-old Malia Soma-Valmoja, was shot in the head near Whitmore Village on Jan. 11, while talking to a friend on the phone.
Decoito had turned himself in but was being held on unrelated charges.
This story will be updated.
