1 month later, police arrest man for murder of ex-girlfriend in Wahiawa

Bernard Decoito (Source: Department of Public Safety)
February 6, 2020 at 6:50 AM HST - Updated February 6 at 6:50 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly one month later, Honolulu police arrested an Oahu man in connection with the murder of his former girlfriend in Wahiawa.

Bernard Decoito, 37, was already in custody at Oahu Community Correctional Center for a burglary warrant.

HPD said the victim, 30-year-old Malia Soma-Valmoja, was shot in the head near Whitmore Village on Jan. 11, while talking to a friend on the phone.

Decoito had turned himself in but was being held on unrelated charges.

Police were out in the rain and mud Saturday investigating a gruesome shooting in Whitmore Village.
