Maui County to restore eroding sand dunes at a Kihei shoreline

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new effort to restore a Maui shoreline in Kihei is set to begin next week.
Sand dune restoration may last up to three weeks at the southern end of Kamaole I Beach Park. Work crews will haul in sand that was stockpiled late last year from the Kihei Boat Ramp.
The shoreline there has taken a hit from erosion.
The county says the dunes are import to maintaining a healthy beach environment. The vegetation on the dunes prevents sand from blowing in the wind, while also providing a habitat for native and endangered plants, insects and shorebirds.
The county added that it’s working on many other eroding sand dunes, and is currently looking to hire a dune restoration coordinator to spearhead the projects.
Drivers and pedestrians may temporarily be blocked from the area for short periods as the sand is moved.
