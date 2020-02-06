Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

OFFICERS SHOT-HAWAII
Honolulu officials confirm identity of cop killer's remains
HONOLULU (AP) — Officials in Honolulu say the second set of human remains found inside a burnt-out home where two police officers were shot and killed last month belong to the suspected killer. The mayor's office released a statement Wednesday saying the remains of 69-year-old Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel had been positively identified. Police say Hanel shot two officers after he attacked a neighbor and killed his landlord last month. The home where the violence began caught fire shortly after the shootings. Several other homes in the neighborhood were also destroyed in the blaze. After days of sifting through the debris, officials said two bodies had been found.
SICK SEAL-CAT INFECTION
Sick Hawaiian monk seal has infection spread by feral cats
HONOLULU (AP) — Wildlife scientists have determined a sick Hawaiian monk seal under their care is suffering from a parasitic infection often spread via feral cat feces. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials have determined that the seal is suffering from toxoplasmosis. The female seal is known as Pohaku and was taken from Ko Olina on Oahu to the agency for monitoring. Officials say she is in poor condition. Officials say Hawaiian monk seals are exposed to the parasitic eggs spread by cat feces when they consume contaminated prey or water.
MAUI WATERSHED PURCHASE
Hawaii lawmakers propose state purchase of Maui watershed
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers have proposed a state purchase of a watershed in the West Maui Mountains to help preserve the area's native plants, endangered species and drinking water. The Maui News reported bills put forward in the state House and Senate would approve funds to buy the Na Wai Eha watershed. Officials say the 14 square miles of land in Wailuku was previously targeted as a possible purchase by Maui County. Democratic Gov. David Ige's supplemental budget released in December requested $4 million for the watershed purchase. Wailuku Water Co. has been trying to sell the land for years.
GUN VIOLENCE PREVENTION-MENTAL HEALTH CARE
Hawaii lawmakers aim to address gun violence, mental health
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers are unveiling several measures to prevent gun violence and boost mental health care weeks after a Honolulu resident fatally shot two police officers and killed his landlord and himself. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Chris Lee said one bill would address what happens when a gun owner passes away and leaves his or her weapons behind. Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard and members of Gov. David Ige’s administration joined the news conference on the bills held by members of the House and Senate majority caucuses.
EARLY LEARNING-LIBRARIES
Measure could put early learning classes in Hawaii libraries
HONOLULU (AP) — Officials say Hawaii libraries could accommodate early learning classrooms under a state legislative proposal to expand childcare services. Hawaii Public Radio reported the Legislature is expected to consider a proposal to build 100 early learning classrooms in libraries each year over a 10-year period to serve children ages 3 to 4. The proposal is part of a joint-legislative package unveiled by Democratic Gov. David Ige and House and Senate leaders to provide affordable childcare for young families. The Hawaii State Public Library System operates about 50 libraries and has an annual budget of about $40 million.
RENOVATION CANCELLED-BLAISDELL
Honolulu mayor cancels $772M renovation of Blaisdell Center
HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has announced the cancellation of plans to renovate the Neal S. Blaisdell Center because of financial concerns. Officials say the $772 million plan called for demolishing and replacing the existing arena, exhibition hall and parking structure during a planned closure of about three years beginning in November. Caldwell cited the unknown final cost of the city's rail upgrade and a new administration and city council beginning in less than a year as contributing factors in the decision. The mayor says the city plans to keep the facility open while addressing necessary maintenance.