HNN Forecast: Cold front sliding east and leaving behind cool north winds

Modest showers will prevail over north facing slopes during the weekend. Increased west winds and possibly heavy showers will be possible early next week as a cutoff low meanders near and just north of the state. An extended period of strong winds will also develop over the Big Island summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa today as wind speeds will increase above advisory levels by Thursday morning, then increase above High Wind Warning thresholds by Thursday afternoon.