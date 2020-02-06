HNN Forecast: Cold front sliding east and leaving behind cool north winds

After a soggy night and Thursday, most of the showers along a front is now sliding east and will impact parts of Maui County and Hawaii Island tonight.
Expect showers, some heavy, and possibly a few thunderstorms along the front, followed by cool and at times breezy northerly to westerly winds into early next week. Bundle up! Cool temps are filling in behind the front... so the front will leave behind a cooler air mass but it will be a nice change in pace!
Modest showers will prevail over north facing slopes during the weekend. Increased west winds and possibly heavy showers will be possible early next week as a cutoff low meanders near and just north of the state. An extended period of strong winds will also develop over the Big Island summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa today as wind speeds will increase above advisory levels by Thursday morning, then increase above High Wind Warning thresholds by Thursday afternoon.
A series of large swells will impact the islands through the weekend. A northwest swell building this evening will peak Thursday. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for north and west facing shores of the smaller islands for surf from this swell. The gale developing north of the area will produce a north northwest swell reinforcing the high surf along north facing shores. A very large northwest swell arriving early next week may produce surf reaching warning levels along north and west facing shores by Monday night.
Have a beautiful week. Spread aloha.
