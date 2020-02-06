Get your cameras ready, some new murals are coming to Kakaako

View this post on Instagram

It has been such an amazing time painting at PowWow! in kakaako this year. The #powwowworldwide art community are full of all of my favorite people, and it was such a pleasure to meet and work beside such kind hearts and raw talent. ❤ Thank you so much @mrjasperwong and @kameahadar for this amazing experience! Truly, my mind is blown. You guys are amazing. ❤ . Thank you @1ill510 and @7sketches for these amazing shots!! 📷 . And thank you to my amazing life teammate, Matt Forney. I love you. He stayed right beside me in the burning sun and pouring rain. ❤ . . . . #powwow2019 #powwowhawaii #kakaako #kakaakowallart #murals #painting #crushingit