Get your cameras ready, some new murals are coming to Kakaako

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The colorful Instagram-worthy walls of Kakaako are getting some new murals.
Dozens of talented artists are gearing up for the Pow! Wow! Hawai’i festival where they will converge on Kakaako buildings and create some new works of art.
Over the years, Kakaako has boomed as Oahu’s art district.
Among some of the artists expected to participate is Kailua native Bethany Georges.
She says she’ll be paining an image of a woman surrounded by a lush tropical scene at the intersection of Coral and Pohukaina Streets.
The festival starts on the 7th, and includes music, dance a block party, and even an indoor soccer tournament.
