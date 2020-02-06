Flash flood warning in effect for part of Kauai as cold front moves over state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is making its way down the Hawaiian island chain on Thursday, bringing the threat of heavy downpours and thunderstorms.
Parts of the state, including Kauai, were already getting lashed by heavy rain early in the day.
A flash flood warning was issued for part of Kauai until 8:15 a.m.
The heavy rains also triggered the closure of Kuhio Highway in both directions near the Hanalei Bridge. Flooding in that area also prompted officials to close Hanalei Elementary School for the day on Thursday.
The cold front is also bringing some severe weather to summits on the Big Island. A winter weather advisory is in effect as snow showers and freezing rain are expected.
Forecasters said the unstable conditions could last until late Thursday.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.