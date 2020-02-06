Can you hit the high notes? A female falsetto competition is coming to Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Longtime entertainer and Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee Carmen Hulu Lindsey sings in the soaring style of female falsetto, a beautiful facet of Hawaiian music.
"You think back to Lena Machado, Aunty Genoa Keawe, Leinaala Haili. Those were the voices we remember as beautiful falsetto singers," she said.
There is already an annual falsetto, or leo ki’eki’e, contest for men, which honors the late Richard Hoopii. But Lindsey’s now helping organize Hawaii’s first leo ha’iha’i competition for women. It’s slated for April 10 on the Valley Isle.
It opens the annual Celebration of the Arts at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua.
"I'm excited to hear new voices of our different communities all over the state," Lindsey said.
Contestants must submit a demo tape and no professional singers are allowed.
"This competition is for amateurs," she said.
Participants will be judged on vocal quality, technique and musicianship.
"This is a great opportunity for them to come and sing. We may discover some beautiful new talent," Lindsey said.
If you can hit those high notes and you want to be part of Hawaii’s inaugural female falsetto competition, click here for more information.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.