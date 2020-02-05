UH hits the road for Big West showdown against UC Santa Barbara

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After going undefeated during their most recent four-game homestand, the University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team hits the road for a crucial Big West showdown with UC Santa Barbara on Thursday, Feb. 6. Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. HT at the Thunderdome.
The 'Bows have continued to improve this season, currently sitting at 5-1 in conference play, their best start since the program’s 2015-2016 season.
The Warriors face-off with the Gauchos will be one of the Warriors biggest road tests to date, as UCSB has posted a 8-3 record for home games this season.
Drew Buggs, has been leading the offensive attack and distributing wealth among his teammates.
The Junior has dished out 33 assists and only tallied 4 turnovers in the past three games.
The 20th nationally ranked point guard has been averaging 6.3 assists per game, and currently sits just 12 assists away from breaking the schools all-time assist record of 412, set by Troy Bowe.
Senior guard, Eddie Stansberry, most recently picked up his third Big West Player of the Week honor, after recently erupting for 22 points over CSUN to keep the 'Bows in prime position for a share of the conference lead.
The game will be streamed live on BigWest.tv at 7pm PT/ 5pm HT.
