A string of lights was seen over Hawaii skies. Here’s what it was

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A line of lights was spotted over Hawaii skies on Wednesday morning, baffling some people. But no, it’s not UFOs.
Viewers reported seeing the lights a little after 6 a.m.
They're believed to be part of Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink program, which aims to provide global internet access.
SpaceX has already launched hundreds of these small satellites, and more launches are to follow.
The next launch is planned for March.
The company has permission from the Federal Communications Commission to launch 12,000 satellites in all.
This story will be updated.
