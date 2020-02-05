More Hawaii credit unions, restaurants accepting donations for 2 fallen HPD officers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Businesses across Hawaii continue to expand their support for two fallen Honolulu police officers.
This month, 11 credit unions will join the Hawaii Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union in accepting donations that will go to the families of Officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama, who were killed in the line of duty at Diamond Head more than two weeks ago.
The police union SHOPO will distribute 100% of the donations made at the following credit unions:
- Aloha Pacific FCU
- Hawaii Schools FCU
- Hawaii State FCU
- Hawaiian Financial FCU
- HawaiiUSA FCU
- Hickam FCU
- Honolulu Federal CU (HOCU)
- Honolulu Fire FCU
- Koolau FCU
- Pearl Hawaii FCU
- University of Hawaii FCU
In addition, all Zippy’s restaurants across the state will accept donations through February to support the memorial fund.
In the last two weeks, several businesses have been fundraising to support the officers’ families, including Big City Diner and Boiling Crab.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.