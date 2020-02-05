Man arrested for desecration after allegedly spitting on photo of fallen officer

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was arrested for desecration after allegedly spitting on the photo of a slain police officer at a Waikiki memorial.
Police records showed that 51-year-old Louis Joseph Areal was arrested Monday.
Police said witnesses saw Areal spit on the photo of fallen officer Tiffany Enriquez at the memorial set up at the Waikiki police substation.
In the weeks following the tragedy at Diamond Head, mourners have dropped off flowers, lei and other tributes at the substation to honor Enriquez and fellow officer Kaulike Kalama, who were killed while responding.
State law says, “A person commits the offense of desecration if the person intentionally desecrates: (a) Any public monument or structure; (b) A place of worship or burial; or (c) In a public place the national flag or any other object of veneration by a substantial segment of the public.”
Officers arrested Areal near the substation. He was also arrested for harassment and other unrelated warrants.
