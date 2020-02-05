Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

GUN VIOLENCE PREVENTION-MENTAL HEALTH CARE
Hawaii lawmakers aim to address gun violence, mental health
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers are unveiling several measures to prevent gun violence and boost mental health care weeks after a Honolulu resident fatally shot two police officers and killed his landlord and himself. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Chris Lee said one bill would address what happens when a gun owner passes away and leaves his or her weapons behind. Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard and members of Gov. David Ige’s administration joined the news conference on the bills held by members of the House and Senate majority caucuses.
EARLY LEARNING-LIBRARIES
Measure could put early learning classes in Hawaii libraries
HONOLULU (AP) — Officials say Hawaii libraries could accommodate early learning classrooms under a state legislative proposal to expand childcare services. Hawaii Public Radio reported the Legislature is expected to consider a proposal to build 100 early learning classrooms in libraries each year over a 10-year period to serve children ages 3 to 4. The proposal is part of a joint-legislative package unveiled by Democratic Gov. David Ige and House and Senate leaders to provide affordable childcare for young families. The Hawaii State Public Library System operates about 50 libraries and has an annual budget of about $40 million.
RENOVATION CANCELLED-BLAISDELL
Honolulu mayor cancels $772M renovation of Blaisdell Center
HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has announced the cancellation of plans to renovate the Neal S. Blaisdell Center because of financial concerns. Officials say the $772 million plan called for demolishing and replacing the existing arena, exhibition hall and parking structure during a planned closure of about three years beginning in November. Caldwell cited the unknown final cost of the city's rail upgrade and a new administration and city council beginning in less than a year as contributing factors in the decision. The mayor says the city plans to keep the facility open while addressing necessary maintenance.
MISSING KIDS-GRANDPARENTS
Grandparents of missing boy seek temporary guardianship
REXBURG, Idaho (AP) — The grandparents of a 7-year-old boy who has been missing for months have asked a judge to grant them temporary guardianship of the child. Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old older sister, Tylee Ryan, were last seen in September. Police say their mother Lori Vallow and her new husband Chad Daybell have lied about the childrens' whereabouts. JJ's grandmother told the Rexburg Standard Journal that she and her husband want to make sure they're first in line for custody when JJ is found. Vallow has failed to comply with a court order directing her to bring the kids to Idaho.
URINAL LICKING-LAWSUIT
Man sues Honolulu police, city for forced urinal licking
HONOLULU (AP) — A homeless man is suing the Honolulu Police Department and the city after he says officers forced him to a lick a urinal in a public restroom. The lawsuit says the officers deprived him of his civil rights by telling him the only way to avoid arrest would be to lick the urinal. Two officers have pleaded guilty to the 2018 incident. One of the officers remains on restricted duty while the other left the department last August. A spokesman for the city declined to comment on the lawsuit. The homeless man's attorney says he is in a residential substance abuse program.
TRIBES-INTERNET ACCESS
Window opens for tribes to seek licenses for internet access
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission is giving tribes priority access to licenses that could help establish or boost internet service in rural communities. Federally recognized tribes could start applying Monday. The licenses are for a mid-band of spectrum, or channels of electromagnetic waves, that largely is unassigned across the western United States. Tribes had pushed to be first in line for the licenses that once were reserved for educational institutions. The FCC has estimated that about one-third of people living on tribal lands don't have access to high-speed internet. Others say the figure is twice as high.