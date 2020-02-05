HNN Forecast: Cold front approaching the state and leaving behind cool north winds

Good Wednesday evening. Temps are about to drop as a cold front impacts the state today into Thursday. Cool north winds will build in behind this front.
A cold front approaching the islands from the northwest will move down the island chain from west to east. Expect showers developing along the main frontal band, becoming heavy at times, and isolated thunderstorms. Several days of northerly to northwesterly winds will blow in behind the front bringing much colder air into the state. Unstable moisture embedded in this northerly wind pattern will likely produce scattered showers mainly along north facing slopes of each island through the weekend. This unsettled weather with periods of showers may persist into the first half of next week due to a stationary upper level low lingering just north to northeast of the island chain.
A band of locally heavy showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two, is then expected to progress eastward across the state Wednesday through Thursday night, perhaps lingering over the Big Island into Friday before exiting to the east. Then SNOW is possible on Hawaii Island summits. Cool, breezy north winds will follow behind the front, with winds shifting northwesterly over the weekend.
A series of large swells will be impacting the islands during the second half of the week and weekend. First, we should be getting forerunners from a west- northwest today. This swell is slated to gradually build and peak Wednesday night with moderate size surf for the north and west facing shores of the smaller islands, and west facing shores of the Big Island. This west-northwest swell will be reinforced by a large northwest swell that will peak Thursday and Thursday night. A High Surf Advisory is likely at this point, and will likely be elevated to a warning as the next swell.
Have a beautiful week. Spread aloha.
Here’s to an amazing 2020 and new decade and the adventures that are ahead. Happy New Year! And Happy Lunar New Year! The year of the rat!
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.