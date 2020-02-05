Forecast: Cold front approaching with increasing showers and winds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front approaching the islands from the northwest will move down the island chain from Wednesday through Friday. Expect showers developing along the main frontal band, becoming heavy at times, and isolated thunderstorms. Several days of northerly to northwesterly winds will blow in behind the front bringing much colder air into the state. Unstable moisture embedded in this northerly wind pattern will likely produce scattered showers mainly along north facing slopes of each island through the weekend. This unsettled weather with periods of showers may persist into the first half of next week due to a stationary upper level low lingering just north to northeast of the island chain.