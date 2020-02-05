'Bows seek 10th Outrigger Invitational

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The top-ranked University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team will host the 26th Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Invitational Thursday, Feb. 6 through Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The four-team, round-robin tournament features host UH, No. 4 UC Irvine, No. 14 Concordia-Irvine and Queens.
The ‘Bows will enter this year’s field as the defending Outrigger champion seeking their 10th tourney title.
UH has won nine Outrigger Invitational titles, including three of the last four with wins in 2016, ’17, and ’19. Hawai’i’s all-time Outrigger Invite record is 45-28.
One of the biggest threats to UH hoisting the trophy this weekend will be No. 4 UC Irvine (5-3) who is making its second Outrigger appearance and first since winning the title in 2015.
The UH-UCI match is non-conference and will not count toward Big West standings.
The 14th-ranked Concordia-Irvine and Queens are making its first Outrigger appearances. UH is 4-0 all-time versus Concordia and 2-0 versus Queens.
Hawaii is currently riding a 22-match home win streak dating back to 2018, and has held on to the No. 1 ranking for all four weeks of the 2020 season, its longest to start the year since 1996 (11 straight weeks).
