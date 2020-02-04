Woman’s speedy rat lungworm recovery could offer insight on treatment options

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai woman who is the state’s latest confirmed case of rat lungworm disease is grateful that she is recovering from the potentially debilitating illness.
Martine Garcia, 37, believes she contracted the disease while on the Big Island for the Hawaii Bird Conservation Marathon in Hilo last December.
She said she ate lettuce wraps and some salads during the trip.
After returning to Kauai, she developed symptoms including severe headaches, neck pain and nausea.
"Everything was hurting, achiness, the burning skin," recalled Garcia.
Garcia said she went to the emergency room at Wilcox Medical Center twice before a spinal tap later confirmed the diagnosis.
She said her doctor changed her treatment plan after talking to Big Island physicians.
“I wasn’t going to take an anti-parasitic initially, and then the Big Island docs were like, ‘No, you need to take the anti-parasitic albendazole for two weeks. You need to take the stronger steroids,’” said Garcia.
After missing three weeks of work, Garcia is once again helping patients as a physical therapist at Wilcox Medical Center. She said her health is almost back to normal.
Last year, a state task force issued new guidelines which included the use of albendazole.
“For rat lungworm treatment, Albendazole should be taken to kill the parasite in the brain before the parasite does any damage,” said a statement from Kenton Kramer, chair of the Clinical Subcommittee of the Governor’s Joint Task Force on Rat Lungworm Disease.
“If any individual suspects they have been exposed to rat lungworm, our recommendation is that they seek immediate professional medical assistance for appropriate guidance and treatment.”
Experts at the Hilo Medical Center, however, said that taking albendazole doesn't always work.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had other cases where they’ve gone on to severe, crippling disease,” explained Dr. Jon Martell, the facility’s chief medical officer. “Part of it is how much exposure the person had, and how long it took them to get treatment.”
Hilo Medical Center recently updated its early treatment protocol for rat lungworm based on new research presented at an international conference on the Big Island last month.
Instead of waiting for symptoms to appear, the facility now recommends taking over-the-counter pinworm medication as a preventative step.
"If you can take it early, right after a snail or slug is ingested, you may paralyze the worms. They won't get into your system," said Martell. "There's no human studies, but it's a safe drug."
A Big Island family that ate a deli sandwich containing a slug immediately took pinworm medicine and albendazole as a precaution. Chaunda Rodrigues said they didn’t have symptoms after the first week.
The Hawaii Department of Health, which previously discouraged prophylactic treatment to kill worm larvae, looks to the state task force for guidance, according to a spokesperson.
The state has different guidelines from the ones used by Hilo Medical Center, according to Kramer.
In a statement he said, “The pinworm drug is pyrantel pamoate. There is no medical evidence that it works on Angiostrongylus (rat lungworm disease). If it works, it would only temporarily paralyze the worm in the intestinal tract. Pyrantel may not work, but taken as directed should be safe.”
